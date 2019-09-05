Jeremy Corbyn was rounded on by much of the right wing press today after MPs tuned down Boris Johnson’s motion for a General Election.

The Daily Telegraph accused the Labour leader of being a hypocrite and both The Sun and The Daily Mail used chicken references made by the PM in parliament.

But there’s a good reason plans to go to the polls have been stalled.

The Labour leader has identified a trap in Boris Johnson’s plan to call a General Election.

After taking extensive advice from lawyers and clerks of the House of Commons it was found that a vote for an election this week would give MPs no control over the date on which the election would be held.

This would mean there would be nothing to prevent the Conservatives scrapping the trailed date of the week beginning 14 October and moving it back beyond the 31 October Brexit date.

And with Parliament suspended, MPs would have no way to prevent the UK crashing out with no deal.

Corbyn has said from the start of the Brexit ordeal that Labour’s preferred outcome would be a general election, but the threat of a no-deal is too great to ignore.

