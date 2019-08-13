A new poll has revealed a remarkable split between those who oppose and support proroguing parliament.

The YouGov study revealed just 10 per cent of Labour voters would support Boris Johnson’s attempts to force through a no-deal with the European Union compared to 43 per cent of Conservatives who would say the same.

Almost two-thirds of Labour supporters would be opposed to such action compared to just 36 per cent of Tory voters.

Forty-five per cent of Leave voters say they would support it compared to 28 per cent who would be against.

Over all 47 per cent of the general population would oppose a formal end of a parliamentary session that would prevent MPs been able to vote against a hard exit from the union.

Last month a cross-party group of politicians launched legal action attempting to stop Boris Johnson forcing through a no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament.

The crowdfunded challenge is being led by the Good Law Project, the same team that won a victory at the European Court of Justice last year over whether the UK could unilaterally cancel Brexit by revoking Article 50.

Shutting down Parliament to prevent MPs being able to vote against leaving the EU without a deal is “unlawful and unconstitutional”, according to the challenge backed by more than 70 MPs and peers.

The Prime Minister has threatened to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal by October 31.