Unions last night heaped pressure on Labour to back a second referendum after leaders agreed a common stance on the issue.

A meeting of general secretaries of some of the party’s biggest affiliated unions agreed to support a public vote on any deal agreed by a Tory prime minister, with an expectation Labour would campaign for Remain.

But if the party gained power Labour after a General Election Labour would still try to negotiate a new deal with the EU, which would also face a similar stand-off in a confirmatory referendum.

The common position will now be presented to Mr Corbyn and is likely to be agreed when the shadow cabinet meets today.

What is Labour’s position on a second referendum?

Labour looks set to back a People’s Vote between any deal and remaining in the European Union.

The confirmatory ballot would also apply if the future Conservative leader was to back a No Deal as a means to exit the bloc.

What happens if there’s a General Election?

In the case of a General Election, Labour’s position would be to re-negotiate the deal with the EU to respect the Brexit vote.

But that would also be put to a second referendum.

The ballot would have the Labour deal vs Remain BUT the Labour position would depend on the deal negotiated.

Would a pro-Remain stance disenfranchise their core support?

Many have argued that if Labour backed a pro-Remain card then they would disenfranchise many Leave-voting areas within their core constituencies, but that could be a myth.

As Professor John Curtice explains, “it does not necessarily follow that because a majority of all voters in most Labour constituencies voted to Leave, most Labour voters in those constituencies must have voted that way.”

What do Labour members think?

A recent poll indicated that Labour members overwhelmingly back a second vote over leaving the EU.

Some 72 per cent of the 1,000 people polled are hoping Corbyn backs a ‘People’s Vote.’