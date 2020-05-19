Priti Patel’s bizarre Covid-19 address from early last month has been re-imagined with added props – and it actually makes more sense.

Actress Maggie Foster has posted a hilarious video reenacting the briefing with booze and fags.

Imitating the Home Secretary she mockingly tore in to one of the weakest apologies in government history and took a rightful swing at the lack of PPE in the NHS.

Watch the video in full below:

I Feel Priti pic.twitter.com/I0hEZ7O6GS — Meggie Foster (@meggiefoster) May 19, 2020

