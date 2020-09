Tory peers last night voted down a last-gasp attempt to halt an estimated 55,000 private renters from being evicted.

Tenants who were handed notices by landlords between March and August have been at risk of being kicked out of their homes since Monday, when a government stay on evictions expired.

Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, had promised that no renter who had lost income as a result of coronavirus will be forced out of their home.

Housing campaigners have warned that a spree of evictions now, as the UK is hit by a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, will spark a rise in homelessness.

‘Shameful’

The last minute bid to stop the evictions, led by the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, was defeated by 126 to 266 votes – with 214 unelected Conservative peers voting it down, and most Labour peers abstaining.

Baroness Olly Grender, who put forward the motion, said: “The subject of this vote today was 55,000 households teetering on the brink of eviction.

“The Conservatives promised that no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus would lose their home, but now all it takes is for a landlord to reinvoke an eviction notice and these families will be searching for a new home.

“The fact that during a second wave of an epidemic and in the run-up to winter some families may now be facing homelessness thanks to the Government’s legislation is shameful.”

Here is a list of each and every one of the Conservative peers and cross benchers who voted against the bill.

Lord Aberdare (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Agnew of Oulton (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Altmann (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Anderson of Ipswich (Crossbench – Life peer)

Baroness Anelay of St Johns (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Ashton of Hyde (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Astor of Hever (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Viscount Astor (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Balfe (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Barran (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Barwell (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Bates (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Berridge (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Bertin (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Bethell (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Black of Brentwood (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Blackwell (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Blackwood of North Oxford (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Blencathra (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Borwick (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Bottomley of Nettlestone (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Bowness (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Brabazon of Tara (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Brady (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Bridges of Headley (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Brougham and Vaux (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood (Crossbench – Life Peer (judicial))

Lord Browne of Belmont (Democratic Unionist Party – Life peer)

Baroness Browning (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Buscombe (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Caine (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Caithness (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Callanan (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Campbell of Surbiton (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Carey of Clifton (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Carlile of Berriew (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Carrington of Fulham (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Carrington (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Carter of Coles (Labour – Life peer)

Earl Cathcart (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Cavendish of Furness (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Chadlington (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Chalker of Wallasey (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Choudrey (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Clarke of Nottingham (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Coe (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Colgrain (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Colwyn (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

The Earl of Cork and Orrery (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Cormack (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Courtown (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Coussins (Crossbench – Life peer)

Baroness Couttie (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Craig of Radley (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Crathorne (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Cromwell (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Cumberlege (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Curry of Kirkharle (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Davies of Gower (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Deben (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Deech (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Deighton (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Devon (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Dobbs (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness D’Souza (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Duncan of Springbank (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Dundee (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Dunlop (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Eaton (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Eccles of Moulton (Conservative – Life peer)

Viscount Eccles (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Elton (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

The Earl of Erroll (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Fairfax of Cameron (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Fairhead (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Fall (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Farmer (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Fellowes of West Stafford (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Fink (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Finkelstein (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Finn (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Flight (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Fookes (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Framlingham (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Freud (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Freyberg (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Gadhia (Non-affiliated – Life peer)

Lord Gardiner of Kimble (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Garnier (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Geddes (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Gilbert of Panteg (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Glenarthur (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Gold (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Goldie (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Goodlad (Conservative – Life peer)

Viscount Goschen (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Grabiner (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Grade of Yarmouth (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Greenhalgh (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Greenway (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Grey-Thompson (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Griffiths of Fforestfach (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Grimstone of Boscobel (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Hague of Richmond (Conservative – Life peer)

Viscount Hailsham (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Hallett (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Hamilton of Epsom (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Harries of Pentregarth (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Haselhurst (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Hay of Ballyore (Democratic Unionist Party – Life peer)

Lord Hayward (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Helic (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Henley (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Herbert of South Downs (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Hodgson of Abinger (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Hogg (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Hope of Craighead (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Horam (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Howard of Lympne (Conservative – Life peer)

Earl Howe (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Howell of Guildford (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Hunt of Wirral (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Inglewood (Non-affiliated – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Janvrin (Crossbench – Life peer)

Baroness Jenkin of Kennington (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Jopling (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Judge (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Kakkar (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Keen of Elie (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord King of Bridgwater (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Kirkham (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Laming (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Lamont of Lerwick (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Lang of Monkton (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Lansley (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Leigh of Hurley (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Lilley (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Lindsay (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Lingfield (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Liverpool (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Livingston of Parkhead (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Loomba (Crossbench – Life peer)

The Marquess of Lothian (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Lytton (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Mackay of Clashfern (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Mancroft (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Mann (Non-affiliated – Life peer)

Baroness Manzoor (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Marland (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Marlesford (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord McColl of Dulwich (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord McCrea of Magherafelt and Cookstown (Democratic Unionist Party – Life peer)

Lord McInnes of Kilwinning (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness McIntosh of Pickering (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Meyer (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Mobarik (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Mone (Conservative – Life peer)

The Duke of Montrose (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Morgan of Cotes (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Morris of Bolton (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Morrissey (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Moynihan (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Nash (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Neville-Jones (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Neville-Rolfe (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Newlove (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Noakes (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Northbrook (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Norton of Louth (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord O’Shaughnessy (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Pannick (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Patel (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Patten (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Penn (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Pickles (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Pidding (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Polak (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Popat (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Powell of Bayswater (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Price (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Ramsbotham (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Rana (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Randall of Uxbridge (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Ranger (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Rawlings (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Reay (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Redfern (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Renfrew of Kaimsthorn (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Ribeiro (Conservative – Life peer)

Viscount Ridley (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Risby (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Robathan (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Rock (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Rogan (Ulster Unionist Party – Life peer)

Lord Rotherwick (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Russell of Liverpool (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Saatchi (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Sanderson of Welton (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Sassoon (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Sater (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Scott of Bybrook (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Seccombe (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Selkirk of Douglas (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Sheikh (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Shephard of Northwold (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Sherbourne of Didsbury (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Shields (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Shinkwin (Conservative – Life peer)

The Earl of Shrewsbury (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Smith of Hindhead (Conservative – Life peer)

The Duke of Somerset (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Stedman-Scott (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Sterling of Plaistow (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Stoddart of Swindon (Independent Labour – Life peer)

Baroness Stowell of Beeston (Non-affiliated – Life peer)

Lord Strathclyde (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Stroud (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Sugg (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Suri (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Swinfen (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Taylor of Holbeach (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Taylor of Warwick (Non-affiliated – Life peer)

Lord Tebbit (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Thurlow (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Trefgarne (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Viscount Trenchard (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Trimble (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord True (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Tugendhat (Conservative – Life peer)

Viscount Ullswater (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Vaizey of Didcot (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Vaux of Harrowden (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Baroness Vere of Norbiton (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Verma (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Vinson (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Wakeham (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Waldegrave of North Hill (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Walney (Non-affiliated – Life peer)

Baroness Warsi (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Wasserman (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Watkins of Tavistock (Crossbench – Life peer)

Lord Wei (Conservative – Life peer)

The Duke of Wellington (Crossbench – Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Wharton of Yarm (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Whitby (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Wilcox (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Willetts (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Williams of Trafford (Conservative – Life peer)

Baroness Wyld (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Young of Cookham (Conservative – Life peer)

Lord Young of Graffham (Conservative – Life peer)

Viscount Younger of Leckie (Conservative – Excepted Hereditary)

