Boris Johnson is set to face a showdown in Parliament later if MPs succeed in seizing control of Commons business.

No 10 officials warned the Prime Minister will call for a snap general election on 14 October if the bill passes.

Rebel Tories and Labour MPs are planning a bill to stop the UK leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal.

Mr Johnson said he did not want an election, but progress with the EU would be “impossible” if the MPs win.

Former chancellor Philip Hammond is among the Tory members who say they would vote for the bill.

The full list of ‘rebels’ willing to block a No Deal is below:

Philip Hammond

Greg Clark

David Lidington

Ken Clarke

David Guake

Stephen Hammond

Antoinette Sandback

Steve Brine

Ed Vaizey

Guto Bebb

Rory Stewart

Nick Soames

Dominic Grieve

Caroline Spelman

Oliver Lewin

Philip Lee

Sam Gmiyah

Richard Harrington

Alistair Burt

Justine Greening

Sarah Newton

Anne Milton

