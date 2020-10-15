MPs have voted down an an effort to ban undercover informants and secret agents from committing murder, torture and rape.

In a contentious House of Commons vote, an amendment that aimed to limit the sort of crimes that can be authorised in the name of national security was roundly roundly rejected.

The Covert Human Intelligent Sources Bill would allow public bodies – ranging from MI5 to the Food Standards Agency – to authorise agents to commit potentially egregious crimes while undercover.

It eventually passed its third reading by 313 votes to 98.

‘Matter of conscience’

Such crimes could be allowed not only on national security grounds, but also for preventing “disorder” and the “economic well-being of the United Kingdom”.

Labour was whipped to abstain on the bill – causing frontbencher Dan Carden MP to tender his resignation to Sir Keir Starmer, who had an amendment to limit the bill’s scope earlier this week.

Carden said that, as a “matter of conscience”, he would vote against the bill, saying the legislation sets “dangerous new precedents” on the rule of law and civil liberties.

But the bill was resoundingly passed by Conservative MPs regardless – and will now pass to the House of Lord’s.

Here is a full list of MPs who voted to allow spies and secret agents to commit murder, torture and rape without prosecution.

Bim Afolami (Conservative – Hitchin and Harpenden)

Imran Ahmad Khan (Conservative – Wakefield)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative – Cities of London and Westminster)

Peter Aldous (Conservative – Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative – Telford)

David Amess (Conservative – Southend West)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative – Wolverhampton South West)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative – Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative – Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative – Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative – South Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative – West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative – Stroud) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Duncan Baker (Conservative – North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative – Wycombe)

John Baron (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Simon Baynes (Conservative – Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Conservative – Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative – Mole Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jake Berry (Conservative – Rossendale and Darwen) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Peter Bone (Conservative – Wellingborough) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative – Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative – Mansfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Graham Brady (Conservative – Altrincham and Sale West)

Jack Brereton (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative – North West Leicestershire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Bristow (Conservative – Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative – Hyndburn)

James Brokenshire (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Anthony Browne (Conservative – South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative – Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative – Kensington)

Robert Buckland (Conservative – South Swindon)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Conor Burns (Conservative – Bournemouth West) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Rob Butler (Conservative – Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative – Vale of Glamorgan)

Andy Carter (Conservative – Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative – South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative – Stone) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative – Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative – Cheltenham)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative – Gillingham and Rainham)

Jo Churchill (Conservative – Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative – Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Theo Clarke (Conservative – Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative – Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative – Heywood and Middleton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative – The Cotswolds)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative – Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative – Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative – Folkestone and Hythe) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative – Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and West Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative – Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative – Ynys Môn)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative – Chatham and Aylesford) (Proxy vote cast by Rebecca Harris)

James Daly (Conservative – Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative – Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative – Vale of Clwyd) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative – Mid Sussex)

Philip Davies (Conservative – Shipley)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative – Bishop Auckland)

Sarah Dines (Conservative – Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative – Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative – Chippenham)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative – Mid Bedfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Steve Double (Conservative – St Austell and Newquay)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative – Thurrock)

Richard Drax (Conservative – South Dorset)

Flick Drummond (Conservative – Meon Valley)

James Duddridge (Conservative – Rochford and Southend East)

David Duguid (Conservative – Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Philip Dunne (Conservative – Ludlow) (Proxy vote cast by Jeremy Hunt)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative – Dewsbury)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative – Rushcliffe) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Michael Ellis (Conservative – Northampton North)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative – Bournemouth East)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative – Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative – Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative – Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative – Bexleyheath and Crayford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Ben Everitt (Conservative – Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative – Lichfield) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Simon Fell (Conservative – Barrow and Furness)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative – South Ribble) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative – Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative – Don Valley)

Vicky Ford (Conservative – Chelmsford)

Kevin Foster (Conservative – Torbay)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative – South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative – Mid Norfolk) (Proxy vote cast by Bim Afolami)

Mike Freer (Conservative – Finchley and Golders Green)

Richard Fuller (Conservative – North East Bedfordshire)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative – Yeovil) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Roger Gale (Conservative – North Thanet) (Proxy vote cast by David Rutley)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative – Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative – Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Cheryl Gillan (Conservative – Chesham and Amersham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative – Scarborough and Whitby)

Richard Graham (Conservative – Gloucester)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and The Weald) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Green (Conservative – Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative – Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

Kate Griffiths (Conservative – Burton)

James Grundy (Conservative – Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative – Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative – Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative – Wimbledon)

Greg Hands (Conservative – Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative – Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative – Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative – Hastings and Rye)

Simon Hart (Conservative – Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Oliver Heald (Conservative – North East Hertfordshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative – Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Darren Henry (Conservative – Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative – Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative – East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset) (Proxy vote cast by Fay Jones)

Richard Holden (Conservative – North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative – Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative – Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative – Gravesham) (Proxy vote cast by Maria Caulfield)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Eastleigh)

John Howell (Conservative – Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative – Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Penrith and The Border) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative – Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative – Loughborough)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative – South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative – Ipswich)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative – North East Hampshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative – Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative – Workington)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative – Morley and Outwood) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative – Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative – Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative – Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative – Brecon and Radnorshire)

David Jones (Conservative – Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative – Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative – East Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative – Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative – Rutland and Melton) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Julian Knight (Conservative – Solihull) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Greg Knight (Conservative – East Yorkshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – Devizes)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Robert Largan (Conservative – High Peak)

Pauline Latham (Conservative – Mid Derbyshire) (Proxy vote cast by William Wragg)

Ian Levy (Conservative – Blyth Valley)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative – Northampton South)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative – Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Independent – New Forest East)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative – Bridgwater and West Somerset) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Chris Loder (Conservative – West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative – Bolton North East)

Marco Longhi (Conservative – Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative – Woking) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Tim Loughton (Conservative – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative – South Thanet)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative – Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative – North West Hampshire)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative – Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative – North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative – Hertford and Stortford)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative – Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative – Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative – Colne Valley)

Karl McCartney (Conservative – Lincoln) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Esther McVey (Conservative – Tatton)

Mark Menzies (Conservative – Fylde) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Huw Merriman (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative – South Basildon and East Thurrock) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Robin Millar (Conservative – Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative – Basingstoke)

Nigel Mills (Conservative – Amber Valley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative – Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative – Newton Abbot) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

David Morris (Conservative – Morecambe and Lunesdale) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

James Morris (Conservative – Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative – Scunthorpe)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative – South East Cornwall)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative – South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative – Bromley and Chislehurst)

Lia Nici (Conservative – Great Grimsby)

Jesse Norman (Conservative – Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative – Hendon) (Proxy vote cast by Rebecca Harris)

Guy Opperman (Conservative – Hexham) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Neil Parish (Conservative – Tiverton and Honiton)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Owen Paterson (Conservative – North Shropshire) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative – Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative – Hemel Hempstead) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

John Penrose (Conservative – Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative – Brigg and Goole)

Chris Philp (Conservative – Croydon South)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative – Tamworth)

Dan Poulter (Conservative – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) (Proxy vote cast by Peter Aldous)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative – Taunton Deane)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative – Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative – Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative – Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative – Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative – Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative – North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative – West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative – Guildford)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative – Tewkesbury)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Mary Robinson (Conservative – Cheadle)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Lee Rowley (Conservative – North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative – Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative – Macclesfield)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative – Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative – North Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Paul Scully (Conservative – Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative – Isle of Wight) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Andrew Selous (Conservative – South West Bedfordshire)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative – Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative – Reading West)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Elmet and Rothwell) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

David Simmonds (Conservative – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative – Kingswood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative – Norwich North) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative – Crawley) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Julian Smith (Conservative – Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative – Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative – Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative – Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative – Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative – Pendle) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative – Wolverhampton North East)

John Stevenson (Conservative – Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Conservative – Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative – Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative – South West Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative – York Outer)

James Sunderland (Conservative – Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative – Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative – St Ives)

Edward Timpson (Conservative – Eddisbury)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative – Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative – North Swindon)

Craig Tracey (Conservative – North Warwickshire)

Laura Trott (Conservative – Sevenoaks)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative – South West Norfolk)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative – North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Cleethorpes)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative – Chipping Barnet)

Christian Wakeford (Conservative – Bury South)

Charles Walker (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative – Bridgend) (Proxy vote cast by Stuart Andrew)

David Warburton (Conservative – Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative – Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative – Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative – Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative – South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative – Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative – North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative – North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative – Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – South Staffordshire)

Mike Wood (Conservative – Dudley South)

William Wragg (Conservative – Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative – Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative – Stratford-on-Avon)

