Boris Johnson has been forced to put his plans to leave the EU on October 31 on ice after suffering another humiliating Commons defeat.

MPs voted by 322 to 308 to reject his plan to ram legislation approving his Brexit deal through the Commons in just three days.

The Prime Minister told MPs he would now “pause” the Withdrawal Agreement Bill until the EU takes a decision on whether to grant another Brexit delay.

However the vote would appear to put paid to his hope of leaving with a deal at the end of the month in nine days’ time.

Jeremy Corbyn told MPs: “On Saturday, this house emphatically rejected the prime minister’s deal. Tonight, the house has refused to be bounced into debating a hugely significant piece of legislation in just two days with barely any notice and analysis of the economic impact of this bill.

“The prime minister is the author of his own misfortune. So I make this offer to him tonight.

“Work with us, all of us, to agree a reasonable timetable, and I suspect this house will vote to debate, scrutinise and, I hope, commend the detail of this bill. That would be the sensible way forward, and that is the offer I make on behalf of the opposition tonight.”

SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, told MPs: “The facts of the matter are this is yet another humiliating defeat for the prime minister this evening who has sought to railroad through this house legislation that requires proper scrutiny.

“Furthermore, it is absolutely clear what must now happen, because there is legislation passed by this house, it is the law of the land. On the basis of not agreeing a deal, that the prime minister is instructed – instructed, prime minister – to seek an extension.”

Caroline Lucas tweeted: “So disappointed 2nd Reading passed – esp with help of Labour MPs who am sure genuinely believe they must do “will of people” in their constituencies, without checking if will has changed via #PeoplesVote.”

So disappointed 2nd Reading passed – esp with help of Labour MPs who am sure genuinely believe they must do “will of people” in their constituencies, without checking if will has changed via #PeoplesVote



But this isn’t end -as Bill gets more scrutiny, more flaws will be shown — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 22, 2019

In all, 19 Labour MPs rebelled to support the prime minister’s withdrawal agreement bill. They were:

Kevin Barron

Sarah Champion

Rosie Cooper

Jon Cruddas

Gloria De Piero

Jim Fitzpatrick

Caroline Flint

Mike Hill

Dan Jarvis

Emma Lewell-Buck

John Mann

Grahame Morris

Lisa Nandy

Melanie Onn

Stephanie Peacock

Jo Platt

Ruth Smeeth

Laura Smith

Gareth Snell

Barring Barron, Cooper, Fitzpatrick, Flint and Mann, none of those supported May’s deal during any of the three meaningful votes on it.