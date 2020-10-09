Today Boris Johnson’s Government was compared to a school teacher losing control of the class, as peers demanded to see evidence behind “totally stupid” Covid-19 restrictions.
A ban on singing, mingling and dancing in groups of more than six in pubs and restaurants came under fire in the House of Lords during a debate on the limits imposed on such venues across England.
Liberal Democrat Baroness Walmsley claimed there is “total chaos” due to a lack of simplicity in the rules, adding: “People have lost track, they have also lost trust in the legitimacy of the regulations because in some cases they appear to be totally stupid.”
Labour former cabinet minister Lord Blunkett added: “I have no expertise in the relative danger of playing rugby or gathering to shoot grouse compared with the best man dancing with his bridesmaid with whom he is already living with, or for that matter socially distanced tap dancing which people enjoy.
“But I do agree entirely with those who have asked for consistency, logic and common sense.”
Additionally over 1,000 consultants from consultancy firm Deloitte are now working on Test and Trace, according to Sky News. The findings underline the scale of the government’s reliance on the private sector to deal with the Covid crisis.
Week in Tory
With this chaos in mind Russ in Cheshire is back with his ‘week in Tory’ that is fact isn’t a week, as he explained with a Tweet. He wrote: “The thing I regret most about #TheWeekInTory is the actual events.
“But just behind that is the fact I called it #TheWeekInTory, when in reality I am having to do one every 2 days. Anyway, grab a pint of Laudanum, hide any sharp objects, and dive in…”
