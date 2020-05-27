A gentleman on Twitter going by the handle @RussInCheshire summed up the Tories week in a series of Tweets last week and he is at it again.
It is only Wednesday morning but there are 43 points that have already been flagged.
The list comes as Boris Johnson is due to be questioned by the Liaison Committee after standing by his embattled aide.
One minister has quit in protest and dozens of Tory MPs have publicly called for Dominic Cummings to leave his post.
A YouGov survey for The Times also showed the Conservative lead over Labour had been cut by nine points during the Cummings saga – the biggest drop since 2010 – as support for the Government fell four points to 44 per cent with Labour rising five points to 38 per cent.
In an indication of the difficulties Mr Cummings’ actions are causing at the top of Government, ministers were forced to deny that a review was being launched into fines issued to other people travelling with their families.
Read his list (below)
