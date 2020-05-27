A gentleman on Twitter going by the handle @RussInCheshire summed up the Tories week in a series of Tweets last week and he is at it again.

It is only Wednesday morning but there are 43 points that have already been flagged.

The list comes as Boris Johnson is due to be questioned by the Liaison Committee after standing by his embattled aide.

One minister has quit in protest and dozens of Tory MPs have publicly called for Dominic Cummings to leave his post.

A YouGov survey for The Times also showed the Conservative lead over Labour had been cut by nine points during the Cummings saga – the biggest drop since 2010 – as support for the Government fell four points to 44 per cent with Labour rising five points to 38 per cent.

In an indication of the difficulties Mr Cummings’ actions are causing at the top of Government, ministers were forced to deny that a review was being launched into fines issued to other people travelling with their families.

Read his list (below)

The week in Tory (Cummings special):



1. Dominic Cummings, one of the few men to have ever been found in contempt of Parliament, moved onto contempt for everything



2. When the story broke, and he was accused of doing things that look bad, he said he didn't care how things looked — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

3. Then ministers said press outrage meant nothing, only the opinion of the people mattered



4. Then polls showed 52% of people wanted Cummings to resign



5. So Cummings decided to show the public some respect, by turning up 30 minutes late to make his explanation — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

6. He began by saying he wasn't speaking for the govt, which must be why he was in the Rose Garden of 10 Downing Street



7. Then the self-styled "enemy of the Islington media elite" said his wife, who works in the media, had been ill in their house in Islington — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

8. But she was only a bit ill, so he popped home, got himself nice and infected, then went back to Downing Street for meetings with lots of vitally important people in the middle of a national crisis



9. But then he got ill too, so then it was suddenly important — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

10. Sadly he couldn't get childcare in London, even though 3 immediate relatives live within 3 miles of his London home



11. So because he was carrying a virus that can cross a 2 metre distance and kill, he immediately locked himself in a car with his wife and child for 5 hours — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

12. He then drove 264 miles without stopping in a Land Rover that gets maybe 25 MPG



13. Then the scourge of the metropolitan elites made himself extra-relatable by describing his family's sprawling country estate, multiple houses and idyllic woodlands — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

14. He explained that he'd warned about a coronavirus years ago in his blog



15. Then it was revealed he actually secretly amended old blogs after he'd returned from Durham



16. And anyway, if he'd warned years ago, why was he so massively unprepared and slow to react? — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

17. Then he said he was too ill to move for a week



18. But in the middle of that week, presumably with "wonky eyes", he drove his child to hospital



19. Then he said that to test his "wonky eyes" he put his wife and child in a car and drove 30 miles on public roads — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

20. Then it was revealed his wife drives, so there was no reason for the "eye test", cos she could have driven them back to London



21. Then it was revealed the "eye test" trip to a local tourist spot took place on his wife's birthday — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

22. Then cameras filmed as he threw a cup onto the table, smirked and left



23. And then it emerged his wife had written an article during the time in Dunham, describing their experience of being in lockdown in London, which you'd definitely do if you weren't hiding anything — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

26. The Attorney General said it was ok to break the law if you were acting on instinct



27. The Health Minister said it was OK to endanger public health if you meant well — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

30. Michael Gove went on TV and said it was "wise" to drive 30 miles on public roads with your family in the car to test your eyesight



31. The DVLA tweeted that you should never, ever do this — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

32. Then ministers started claiming Cummings had to go to Durham because he feared crowds attacking his home. The streets were empty because we were observing the lockdown.



33. And then a minister finally resigned — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

34. Steve Baker, Richard Littlejohn, Isabel Oakeshott, Tim Montgomerie, Jan Moir, Ian Dale, Julia Hartley Brewer, 30 Tory MPs, half a dozen bishops and the actual Daily Mail said Cummings should go



35. The govt suggested we can ignore them, because they're all left-wingers — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

41. And in the middle of all this, in case we take our eye off it: we reached 60,000 deaths. One of the highest per capita death rates worldwide.



42. We still face Brexit under this lot.



43. It's 4 years until an election



44. And it's still only Wednesday pic.twitter.com/bYTHXWrX1M — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 27, 2020

