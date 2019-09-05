Jeremy Corbyn was presented with a “big girl’s blouse” as he left his home on Thursday morning after remarks by Boris Johnson.

A reporter from The Sun was waiting outside the Labour leader’s home in Islington, north London, to give him the pink patterned Marks & Spencer shirt.

During his first Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson appeared to shout at Mr Corbyn: “Call an election, you great big girl’s blouse.”

The reporter brandished the women’s size-20 shirt at the opposition leader’s front garden gate on Thursday morning.

It comes as The Sun ran diametrically opposed front pages in Scotland and England in today’s first edition.

In England a picture of the Labour leader as a chicken dominated page one, whereas in Scotland they ran:

“Floppy Johnson can’t get an election”.

Observe the different treatment of yesterday's events in the Sun in England and the Scottish Sun. pic.twitter.com/TnkzO7ZUKg — Kate Lyons (@MsKateLyons) September 5, 2019

Related: Jacob Rees-Mogg gets meme treatment after Commons lie-down goes viral