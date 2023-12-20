A new year is around the corner, allowing us to reflect on another turbulent year in British politics.

This time last year we were still recovering from Liz Truss’s brief spell in the top seat, which triggered market chaos as she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ripped up the rule book on economic orthodoxy at the expense of, well… pretty much everyone.

But that didn’t stop her from filling conference halls at this year’s Tory Party conference, calling for tax cuts to “make Britain grow again”.

The ex-premiere was outshined only by a certain Mr Nigel Farage at the event, who showed up in a GB News reporter guise, even though it was clear to everyone there what he was really trying to do.

And those suspicions were confirmed after the former UKIP man entered the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, finishing third in the competition and gleefully responding to speculation about a future in the Conservative Party.

Props go to ITV for aiding that particular course of reputation management.

With that in mind, we have another round of juicy political questions for your enjoyment. Bear in mind that you can find all our politics pub quizzes via this link, if you get a tad bored over the festive period.