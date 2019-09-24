John Bercow has taken steps to ensure that the House of Commons will sit as early as tomorrow following the Government’s defeat in court.

The exultant Speaker made an announcement outside Westminster shortly after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s move to prorogue Parliament was unlawful.

He said he has “instructed the House authorities to prepare not for recall, because prorogation was unlawful and therefore void, but the resumption of business”.

As a result the House of Commons will begin sitting again “tomorrow and does so at 11:30am”.

Bercow’s back

Bercow said it would not be possible for Prime Ministers’ Questions to take place but “for the avoidance of doubt, there will be full scope for urgent questions, ministerial statements and for applications for emergency debates under standing order number 24”.

Calls to resign

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn called for Johnson to resign.

Speaking from Brighton, where the party conference is currently taking place, he said:

“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to consider his position and become the shortest-serving Prime Minister there’s ever been.

“So obey the law, take no deal off the table and have an election to elect a government that respects democracy, that respects the rule of law and brings power back to the people, not usurps it in the way Boris Johnson has done.”