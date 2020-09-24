After giving grouse hunts and shooting a free pass on the ‘rule of six’, the government’s latest measures aimed at curtailing a rise in coronavirus infections has a brand new elitist exemption.

Boris Johnson unveiled a raft of new restrictions in an address to parliament on Tuesday, bringing in new legislation that will force pubs and restaurants to shut at 10pm and updated guidance on working from home.

The PM also said that passengers in licensed vehicles would have to wear coverings under new restrictions – although he omitted the one exemption to the rule.

Chauffeur-driven cars will be free from the new guidance, though the driver’s employer would have to ensure they could work safely.

I’m not saying heads on spikes is the way to go… but not all ideas from the past are bad ones https://t.co/fyHz1k9dF9 — james (@jamesjammcmahon) September 23, 2020

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The employer of the chauffeur will have to make sure that their employees can work in a Covid-secure way.”

But pressed if chauffeurs are covered by the new law, the spokesman said: “The important point to make is the driver of a licensed vehicle will be picking up a wide variety of customers throughout the day but it’s important to protect the driver from being infected from a significant number of different people.

“The scenario that you’re describing, that person would only be a single individual around so I don’t think they’re comparable.”

The spokesman said he would check whether the rule applies to ministers being driven around in ministerial cars.

Related: Reaction as government proposes de facto internal border in Kent