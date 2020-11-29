Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, has been mocked after expressing concern that Netflix was not being explicit enough about The Crown being fiction.

The fourth season of the royal drama – which centres around the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana – has been criticised by some, including Diana’s brother and Piers Morgan, for being unclear about what is fact and what is fiction.

Now Dowden has waded into the debate, telling the Mail on Sunday that the show could be seen as damaging to the royal family.

“[The Crown] is a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” he said.

Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, recently said: “I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that: ‘This isn’t true but it is based around some real events’.

“I worry people do think [the show] is gospel, and that’s unfair.”

Twitter users were quick to mock Dowden for his intervention. Here’s some of the best reaction.

Will Richard III have to have the same disclaimer? https://t.co/19MUN0bC0y — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 29, 2020

I just don’t know where to start with Oliver Dowden using his full powers of headed notepaper to demand Netflix proclaim The Crown is fiction, but maybe a trip round the back of the flat screen to check there aren’t little people living there — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) November 29, 2020

Minister to tell Netflix: Warn viewers the people inside the TV aren’t real in case they smash it open to try and rescue tiny Diana — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 29, 2020

Netflix should respond saying – fine, as long as we can say The Thick of It is real — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 29, 2020

I would say that the biggest ‘This is Fiction’ warning should not be over The Crown or historical dramas but over Boris Johnson’s claims we’ll be rich after Brexit, fine to overthrow GFA, random chums best people for multi million PPE contracts & COVID will stop if we say so. — Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) November 29, 2020

Good job we’re not in the middle of a pandemic or racing against the clock to get a trade deal with the largest single market in the world which we are inexplicably leaving out of choice. Otherwise it would look a bit frivolous. — Matthew d'Ancona (@MatthewdAncona) November 29, 2020

