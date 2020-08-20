As few as 20 per cent of 16-18 year-olds would vote Conservatives in the next election, a Survation poll has found.
Following weeks of exam chaos the poll, carried out for The Mirror, found 61 per cent would now vote Labour as the young express their dissatisfaction with the current administration.
Westminster Voting Intention (16-18 year olds):— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) August 19, 2020
LAB: 61%
CON: 20%
GRN: 7%
LDM: 6%
Via @Survation, 18-19 Aug.
It reflects similar polling carried out in 2018, which found that Britain would be a sea of red seats if only 18-24s were allowed to vote.
According to the polling data Labour would take a massive 600 seats from the youngest voters, while the Conservatives would be left with none.
How the next general election would look if only 18-24s were allowed to vote (Data from @YouGov, 28-29th August). I'm expecting some great GIFs, everyone…— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) September 4, 2018
LAB: 66%, 600 Seats
LDM: 13%, 21 Seats
CON: 12%, 0 Seats
GRN: 4%, 1 Seat
SNP: 3%, 9 Seats
PLC: 0.4%, 1 Seat pic.twitter.com/CxaL1oBJ9u
According to the latest polling 63 per cent of 16 to 18 year-olds said the Government handled the exam scandal badly – including 36 per cent who believed it was handled “very badly”.
Nearly half – 49 per cent – said the exams crisis had a negative impact on their mental health.
Some 48 per cent blamed the Government for the debacle and just 28 per cent said exams regulator Ofqual was responsible.
