Britain’s staunchest remainer wore a grey top hat and Union flag today to mark his 847th and final day of campaigning to stop Brexit outside Parliament, this year. However, he vows to continue the fight to stop Brexit.
But Steve Bray, 50, claimed there was “still hope” on staying in the EU despite Boris Johnson’s landslide General Election victory.
Mr Bray, who sold a chunk of his coin collection to fund his marathon protest, vowed to carry on campaigning and said that the focus will be on how to get back into the EU once the “proverbial sh*it” kicks in.
The grandfather was so compelled by politicians’ Brexit “lies” that he switched his home in Port Talbot, South Wales, for a London flat on September 5, 2017, to counter the referendum result.
He heckled the Prime Minister, perhaps for a final time today, booming ‘Bollocks to Boris” through his megaphone as he returned to parliament surrounded by the flashing lights of police escorts.
Despite Boris Johnson’s storming victory, Bray denied that this was a sign Britain had now definitavely backed Brexit.
Speaking outside Parliament dressed in a grey, he said: “The majority of people, 53 per cent, voted for remain parties including Labour, Lib Dems, Greens and the Scottish National Party. That’s 1.2 million more people who wanted to remain than leave.
“That’s why we desperately need a system of proportional representation. If we had a referendum tomorrow, we’d win it.”
Bray vowed to continue battling to remain in the EU, despite conceding the chances of remaining were now ‘tiny.’
He said: “We haven’t left yet. There’s a tiny chance of staying in, so as long as we haven’t left, there’s still hope.”
The activist, who has almost become a household name, said he would continue living in London to keep up his political work.
He added: “Our future campaigning will be about holding government to account. Looking forward, to when the proverbial sh*t kicks in, we will look into how we can get back into the EU.”
Speaking to leavers, he said: “I don’t blame those people that voted to leave after being promised the earth, but the sad fact is that we are all going to end up in hell after Brexit happens.
“Every single think tank including the government sad that we are going to be worse of with any form of Brexit.
“We may have a high level of employment, but they are not quality jobs. They are zero-hours jobs.
“The financial sector is the crown jewel in terms of tax revenue. Now the bankers are moving to Germany and France. Our standing in the world is gone.”
He addressed fellow remainers and urged them not to give up hope.
He said: “We haven’t given up and we are not going to give up. We need to take this time to reflect about how we campaign and how to become a force to be reckoned with. As it stands we are the only effective opposition. We have to persevere.”
Bray conceded the election result was “devastating” and said that the focus now needed to be on how to “pick up the pieces.”
Asked whether he ever thought his anti-Brexit campaign would succeed, he said: “There are no winners in this. Whatever happens, we are all losers.”
Who wrote his speech, certainly not him as he couldn’t put two sentences together. All he could do was shout down that megaphone of his. Now its up his ARSE what’s he gonna do now get a job I don’t think so he will carry on sponging of whoever he can so he don’t have to work, low down SCUMBAG
If you’d ever seen/heard him interviewed you’d know how articulate and passionate he is. He is a self-employed coin dealer, not ‘sponging’ off anyone. He set up a crowdfunder to help him stay in London full time while he protested as he lives in South Wales; those of us who support his efforts were pleased to chip in. He and others stood up for what he and we believed in all weathers. You clearly don’t agree with him, but “Scumbag’ he is not.
I agree with you
And you’re saying HE couldn’t string a sentence together properly? Now that’s what I call irony.
you are very rude and your spelling isn’t much cop either
He has always stood up for what he truly believed in, and if you did any research whatsoever you would know that he was more than happy to have a peaceful discussion with anyone who disagreed – the problem is people like you who disagree would rather resort to calling him a “scumbag” than actually having a decent conversation about the pros and cons. This is what the mess has become. I’ve accepted we will leave the EU, I cannot however change my mind that I think this is a very bad decision for our country, and like Steve, I’m very patriotic in that I want what’s best for Britain. Seeing the pound fall against the Euro, and (although I know this is in your eyes going to discredit anything I say), having lived in both European countries and Australia for parts of my life, speaking to friends and ex-colleagues in both places, seeing how the perception of our great country has been diminished by this exercise, I still cannot see how Brexit will provide any positives. But look, it’s going to happen. Primarily because after the initial vote people chose to stick with insults like calling people “scumbag” and the infamous phrase “we won you lost get over it”. So yes, we will get over it, and look, I hope for the best I really do. But I fear we are now heading for a terrible decade or longer. And when eventually there is no one left to blame and the truth comes out, and we realise we were better off in the EU, we will have to re-join but without all our existing perks, which means we will probably have to take the Euro, join Schengen, loose our over £100m per week discount and whatever else the EU wishes to throw at us. It is what it is I guess! I’ll always respect Steve for the great work he did though, even in the face of being called names – and to be fair that would go for anyone on any side of the debate who had the courage to stand up and peacefully debate this issue. It’s just a shame so many “winners” felt the need to name call instead of debate.
How unpleasant you are! fortunately there are those of us who admire and respect his efforts. Have you ever done anything to merit respect?
It is you who is the scumbag pal!
You are a hero Steve. It is just a shame there was no official opposition worth the name. Thousands like you, and Led By Donkeys, and millions who marched, were left to provide the real opposition. We are a community of communities now, and will never give up on the ideals that bind us. Thank you for all you have done.
I think that the headline to this article is complete none
sense. Reading the piece it does not sound as though Steve has “called it a day all”!
Well done Steve, you have my highest respect and esteem; there are millions of us who will never give up or submit to Boris Johnson. He may have won this battle but we will ensure he does not win the war. We should use this intervening period to build our public support, so that eventually we win through.
This Brexit saga has opened our eyes to what is wrong with our corrupt political system.
It is not only about Brexit, it is also about justice. The ordinary British people do not deserve politicians who lie with impunity to serve their own selfish ends, we deserve politicians with integrity, who we can respect.
Justice is a high ideal, impossible to gain but that should not stop us from striving for it.
On a more practical level, we need to change the electoral system from FPTP to PR. Had we had that this last election would not have been won by Boris. Political decisions should be made by consensus rather than kiddie’s playground adversarial system.
So let us, together, strive to make our country once more one in which we, our children and following generation can take pride in and play a full part as a committed member of this marvellous continent of ours.
Stop Brexit
Steve Bray is the main man!! Thank you to him from the heart. ❤️❤️🌞😎 It’s been a blast and he was and is our guiding light and friend. Peace and Love to him – He has been the best protester ever to my memory – he deserves a knighthood for his dedication and hopefully he WILL get one – It isn’t about winning, we couldn’t have tried any harder – but ww came up against Skullduggery as a fine Art, So message to Steve: please take heart our super hero!! You are our pride and you certainly been our JOY!! xxxxxxxxxxx❤️ We must all keep our peckers up, despite the result, there is a lot more to come!!
Allan Yates: I shouldn’t claim that Steve Bray can’t string two sentences together if I were you. You’re functionally illiterate, with little punctuation and capitalisation. You’ve no idea how literate he is. What do you expect him to shout down a megaphone, a eloquently written speech?
Thank you Steve, you continue to be a real inspiration and standing up for our true values. Glad to hear that you will continue to campaign and not putting a sock in it!
Diolch yn fawr Steve. You and the SODEM team have been an inspiration over the past 3 years, and you will continue to be a beacon of light during the forthcoming dark of times. This deceitful and untrustworthy government must be held to account and the process must start with the release of the report on Russian interference, followed by the necessary judicial response.
We must challenge Johnson’s broken promises and lies too. It is notable that Morgan and Goldsmith are to be made peers and ministers, which of course, is hugely hypocritical and disingenuous, given the spin re leaving the ‘unelected bureaucrats’ behind when we exit the EU.
Allan Yates, if your comments above are anything to go by, then criticising the quality of Steve’s SPAG is a bit rich to say the least!
Yeah! Mr Allan Yates. In a couple of years time when you have been sacked several times for expecting too much, I hope that might learn something. But I doubt it.
Steve Bray, you have done a wonderful job and you have made many people aware of the battles behind us and those to come, thank you, thank you, thank you!!!