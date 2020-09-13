Sir Keir Starmer has committed Labour to back Boris Johnson’s new Brexit legislation if the Prime Minister addresses “substantial cross-party concerns”.
The Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of having “turned the clock back” and of “reigniting old rows” by working to override his own Withdrawal Agreement.
“Hunker down in good faith”
Sir Keir contended a free trade deal can still be struck with Brussels if negotiators from both sides “hunker down in good faith and break the logjam”.
And, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, he threw down the gauntlet to Mr Johnson as he faces a rebellion from within his own party by saying Labour could back the UK Internal Market Bill.
“Labour is prepared to play its part in making that happen. If the Government fixes the substantial cross-party concerns that have been raised about the Internal Market Bill, then we are prepared to back it,” Sir Keir said.
“But if they do not, and the talk collapse, then it is their failure and incompetence that will have let the British people down.”
Necessary changes “substantial”
But the changes necessary to win Labour’s support are understood to be major, with it needing to no longer risk breaching international law and to address devolved administrations concerns of a “power grab”.
Sir Keir said ministers are facing a task “as ludicrous as it is frustrating” in telling the public to stick to rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus while defending the potential breach of international law.
“The priorities of the British people. We should be getting on with defeating this virus, not banging on about Europe,” the MP said.
“Get on with Brexit and defeat the virus. That should be the Government’s mantra.”
“Get on with Brexit and defeat the virus”
Three Conservative former leaders, including ex-prime ministers Theresa May and Sir John Major, are among those to have called on Mr Johnson to change the legislation.
And senior Tories are tabling an amendment to the Bill, which is due to be debated in the Commons on Monday.
Related: It’s time we talk about Britain’s imperialistic overseas tax havens
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.