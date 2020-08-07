Sir Keir Starmer has overtaken Boris Johnson on the question of who would make the best prime minister in the eyes of the public.
A YouGov poll, undertaken for The Times, revealed that 34 per cent of people believe that the Labour leader would do a better job, with 32 per cent preferring Johnson. The prime minister was narrowly ahead, 33 to 31, last week.
It represents the first time that a Labour leader has been preferred as a potential prime minister to the Tory incumbent since following the 2017 election – when Jeremy Corbyn pulled ahead of Theresa May in a single YouGov poll.
Labour trailing
Nonetheless, despite Sir Keir’s personal ratings, the same poll showed the Conservatives leading Labour by six points – 42 to 36 – when it comes to voting intentions.
Johnson’s personal approval rating has plummeted as his government has struggled in responding to the pandemic on issues like testing and PPE.
Public confidence in the government dropped sharply after the Dominic Cummings affair. Researcher Daisy Fancourt, from University College London, said: “There was a sudden fall in confidence, rather than a gradual decrease.
“And we did not see it in Wales or Scotland. This suggests something particularly affected confidence in the English government.”
Related: Public trust in Government fell after Cummings’ Durham trip
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.