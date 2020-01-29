Sir Keir Starmer has seen his odds cut further as he continues to be the firm favourite to win the Labour leadership election.

The former shadow Brexit Secretary has been gaining increasing support among both factions within the party, including a healthy grassroots support following an endorsement from the leading union Unison.

Starmer is now as short as 1/4 to win, ahead of his nearest rival Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry are also still battling to take charge, but look to have big challenges on their hands to take over.

Two-horse race

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: “This is very much a two-horse race with two very different candidates.

“Sir Keir is very much more to the centre than Jeremy Corbyn, but he has also won strong union support – hence his odds coming into 1/4.

“But at 4/1, Rebecca Long-Bailey – the left-wing candidate – still looks a very good price, as she is the Momentum candidate and their power in the grassroots can’t be underestimated.

“The odds suggest this is over, but we are not so sure.”

Next Labour Party Leader

Keir Starmer 1/4

Rebecca Long-Bailey 4/1

Lisa Nandy 9/1

Emily Thornberry 50/1

