Sir Keir Starmer swiftly rose to the task of challenging Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis at the despatch box.

Now the Labour leader appears confident of taking the Prime Minister to task in another discipline: a press-up contest.

Mr Johnson was the subject of some ridicule for dropping to display his ability to complete the manoeuvre during an interview with the Mail On Sunday.

Fit or fit-ish

The following day he told Times Radio he was trying to show he was “fit, or fit-ish” amid speculation over his health after being admitted to hospital with a severe case of Covid-19.

The spectacle prompted a question during a GMB interview from Piers Morgan to Sir Keir over whether he can complete more than one press-up.

“I can,” Sir Keir responded. “I was thinking at PMQs this week maybe question one should be, you know, first to 50.”

Downing Street did not seize the opportunity of a press-up competition between the PM and the leader of the Opposition.

