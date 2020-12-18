Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin has aimed another broadside at Boris Johnson, ranting that the prime minister is “incapable of making good decisions” over Brexit.
Martin – an unrepentant Brexiteer – added that Johnson was set to “tie up the country for decades” in an agreement he didn’t really understand.
Speaking on talkRADIO, the pub chain boss said: “I’m rapidly forming the conclusion that Boris Johnson and his government are incapable of making a good decision. I really hope they don’t tie up the country for future decades.”
He added that severing ties with the EU without a trade deal would be the best thing for Britain, because it would enable the country to “become more like Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea and do things “week-by-week”.
“I’m not confident that Boris is capable of tying up a 20,000-page agreement and checking the small print,” he added.
The coronavirus crisis has seen Martin throw the gloves off and lay into the government for its handling of the pandemic – frequently lashing out at the impact of lockdowns on the hospitality industry.
In remarks to investors earlier this week, the Spoons chief said: “In October, the prediction of Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser, of 4,000 deaths per day, upon which the government instigated a second lockdown, proved to be wildly inaccurate.
“It seems certain that the biggest flaw in these predictions has been an overestimation of the fatality rate of Covid-19.”
JD Wetherspoon posted its first annual loss in 36 years in October – and warned that it could not rule out more job losses as restrictions on the hospitality industry continue.
Related: Really? Boris Johnson insists he does brush his messy hair
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .