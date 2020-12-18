Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin has aimed another broadside at Boris Johnson, ranting that the prime minister is “incapable of making good decisions” over Brexit.

Martin – an unrepentant Brexiteer – added that Johnson was set to “tie up the country for decades” in an agreement he didn’t really understand.

Speaking on talkRADIO, the pub chain boss said: “I’m rapidly forming the conclusion that Boris Johnson and his government are incapable of making a good decision. I really hope they don’t tie up the country for future decades.”

He added that severing ties with the EU without a trade deal would be the best thing for Britain, because it would enable the country to “become more like Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea and do things “week-by-week”.

“I’m not confident that Boris is capable of tying up a 20,000-page agreement and checking the small print,” he added.

The coronavirus crisis has seen Martin throw the gloves off and lay into the government for its handling of the pandemic – frequently lashing out at the impact of lockdowns on the hospitality industry.

In remarks to investors earlier this week, the Spoons chief said: “In October, the prediction of Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser, of 4,000 deaths per day, upon which the government instigated a second lockdown, proved to be wildly inaccurate.

“It seems certain that the biggest flaw in these predictions has been an overestimation of the fatality rate of Covid-19.”

JD Wetherspoon posted its first annual loss in 36 years in October – and warned that it could not rule out more job losses as restrictions on the hospitality industry continue.

