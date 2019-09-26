John Bercow today confirmed that it is not possible to have a General Election before October 31st.

The speaker of the House of Commons said that, under existing rules, a national election could not be held before the country is due to leave the European Union.

Labour lawmaker Richard Burgon asked Bercow whether it was correct that due to rules about the amount of time needed to arrange a national election, the earliest one could now take place is Nov. 5.

“I can confirm that my understanding of the electoral timetable under the existing statutory framework is the same as his,” Bercow said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has twice asked parliament to approve holding an early election but opposition parties say they do not want to agree to one until the risk of a no-deal Brexit has been removed.

The Conservatives came under fire earlier this month after it ran a controversial “chicken” advert featuring Jeremy Corbyn.

The ad was created after Boris Johnson called the Labour leader a ‘chlorinated chicken’ and a ‘big girl’s blouse’ for not agreeing to his request for a general election.

Corbyn will support an election once the risk of Britain crashing out of the EU is taken off the table.