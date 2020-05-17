A gentleman on Twitter going by the handle @RussInCheshire has summed up the Tories week in a series of Tweets.

It comes as Michael Gove almost apologised for the deaths in care homes, “There are big lessons to be learned,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“We are still living through this pandemic and there will be lessons to be learned. We have taken significant steps to improve the care of people in care homes.

“There will be a point in the future when all of us can look back and reflect and make sure we have learned the appropriate lessons.

“At the moment, we are focused on making sure we beat the virus and protect people as effectively as possible.”

These Tweets are brutal for the Conservative Party, and as he says, the week isn’t even over yet!

I wouldn’t say enjoy, I’d say endure…

The week in Tory, a thread:



1 Accidentally made it illegal to drive to Wales



2 Made it easier to see other people's parents than your own



3 Issued new advice that was officially ignored by Scotland, Wales, NI, and the councils of Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

4 Admitted there WOULD be a border down the Irish Sea, after a year claiming there wouldn't



5 Said its ok for a child-minder to come into contact with your kids, as long as you "open a window"



6 Published advice that you can car-share, as long as the driver "doesn't look left" — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

10 Then, when challenged, said they meant Wednesday



11 Then said we must go to work



12 Then said we must not travel to work



13 Then said it was all explained in the published guidelines



14 Then had it pointed out to them in parliament that they hadn't published guidelines — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

15 Blamed the public for not understanding the new rules



16 Then went on TV to explain the rules, got them wrong, and had to be corrected by Piers Morgan



17 Then went to parliament to explain the rules, STILL got them wrong, and had to be corrected by the opposition — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

18 Said we should wear facemasks



19 Then said we shouldn't wear facemasks



20 Then said – again – we should wear facemasks



21 Clapped for NHS workers



22 Then introduced a 55% increase in the fee foreign staff pay to work for the NHS — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

23 Announced quarantine for new arrivals, a mere 73 days after being officially advised to quarantine new arrivals



24 Announced they had "only just started" recruiting people to do track and trace, a mere 110 days after being officially advised to urgently do track and trace — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

28 Then announced tests for kids but not for teachers



29 Then had to have it explained on live TV that infected teachers can still infect kids



30 Scored 0% in a French poll of which govt was doing best for its people



31 Dropped 45 net approval points in UK opinion polling — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

And there are still 24 hours of this week to go pic.twitter.com/ERdQdO8VtR — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

And then he added

OK, this kinda blew up, so while you're here…



Landmines still kill. I know, you'd forgotten. But millions of mines are still out there.



Please help @MAGsaveslives, the charity that actually removes mines from the ground in former warzones. Ta!https://t.co/t5mCDQXl55 — Russ (@RussInCheshire) May 17, 2020

