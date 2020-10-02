Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi has expressed his frustration after being “fobbed off” by health secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons.
The MP for Slough raised concerns over the lack of testing capacity in the town, saying some people have been forced to take a ferry to the Isle of Wight in order to get one.
He said the local council “hadn’t heard a dicky bird” from either the health secretary or his team, asking for assurances over when the local testing centre would be back up and running.
Imposition of 10pm curfew on hospitality industry was entirely avoidable, but became inevitable due to Govt’s shambolic privatised test & trace system.— Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) October 1, 2020
Instead of fobbing me off again or giving misinformation, it’d be good if Health Secretary could actually answer my question. pic.twitter.com/IyvYVok4sC
Hancock’s response has left the MP and several other people on social media notably frustrated.
He tweeted: “Instead of fobbing me off again or giving misinformation, it’d be good if Health Secretary could actually answer my question.”
Others tended to agree.
Joël Grimal added: “Can someone explain to Matt Hancock that when a question has the word WHEN in it, then the answer needs to have some sort of time frame in it.
““I simply won’t have it” isn’t a suitable answer & he’s not doing the job that he’s being paid to do.”
Others also called him out for trying to avoid scrutiny. Keith Waddington called it an “appalling response (or lack of one) from an incompetent and negligent minister”, while Nick Stewart said the speaker should have unbraided Hancock for his “non answer” to a perfectly justified question.
Related: With 33 days to go, what impact will Trump’s illness have on the election?
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.