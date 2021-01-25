Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time since the pandemic started after he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sir Keir wrote on Twitter: “This morning I was notified that I must self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday.”
It is not yet confirmed whether the latest stay-at-home notice means the Opposition leader will miss his regular slot at Prime Minister’s Questions with Boris Johnson on Wednesday.
A period of self-isolation lasts for 10 days from the first point of contact with a Covid-positive person, meaning the initial contact came late last week.
The former director of public prosecutions was previously forced to quarantine in both September and December.
Last month, he had to stay at home after a member of his private office staff tested positive for coronavirus.
In September, Sir Keir went into quarantine when one of his children developed possible symptoms of the disease, only for a test to come back negative two days later.
