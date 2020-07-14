Conservative grandee Sir Desmond Swayne has joined a party rebellion against what he describes as a “monstrous imposition” of face masks in shops.

The MP for New Forest West questioned Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the decision to enforce face coverings from July 24th in parliament today.

He said: “Nothing would make me less likely to go shopping than the thought of having to mask up,” calling the new rule a “monstrous imposition”.

"Nothing would make me less likely to go shopping than the thought of having to mask up," says Conservative Sir Desmond Swayne who calls the new rule for shoppers in England a "monstrous imposition"https://t.co/iKXtspO6TU pic.twitter.com/e0dVtoH3K0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 14, 2020

Tory backlash

The move comes following a Conservative backlash to the new rules, with several members cutting up their membership cards in protest.

The hashtag #NoMasks and the word “muzzles” were both trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning, while several people posted pictures of chopped-up cards or cancelled registrations.

Many said the order – which will come into effect from July 24 and carries a maximum fine of £100 for non-compliance – is incompatible with the party’s libertarian values.

Others claimed there is insufficient evidence to suggest that the measure has meaningful health benefits.

