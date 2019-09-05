Sinn Fein has said it is willing to co-operate with pro-Remain parties to challenge DUP in the next election.

Party vice-president Michelle O’Neill said they would be open to working with “progressive” parties to maximise the chances of taking seats in Northern Ireland.

She said the party wants to ensure their voice is heard strongly and that the Good Friday Agreement is protected.

She added that Northern Ireland “voted to remain and there is nothing good to come from Brexit”.

Asked whether the party would be prepared to stand aside in certain constituencies to give another pro-Remain candidate a better chance of taking a seat from the DUP, she replied:

“The party will clearly have to discuss all of those things, but what I have said is we have clearly stood on a progressive agenda of working with other parties, where we can send out a very clear message that we say no to Brexit, that we want to protect the Good Friday Agreement and that people here voted to remain – that will guide us through the conversations and discussions that may occur.”

O’Neill was at Stormont to chair an election planning meeting with party colleagues.

Northern Ireland voted to remain by 56 per cent to 44 per cent in the 2016 referendum.

