The furious backlash against Jacob Rees-Mogg has continued after he lashed out at Unicef and accused them of a “political stunt” – after they offered to feed hungry British kids this Christmas.
The Commons Leader told MPs it was “a scandal” that the charity had said it would help feed 1,800 hungry children over Christmas for the first time in its 70-year history, calling the move “a political stunt of the lowest order”.
The attack followed an announcement by Unicef on Wednesday that it would pledge a grant of £25,000 to the charity School Food Matters which will use the money to supply thousands of breakfast boxes over the two-week Christmas school holidays to vulnerable children and families in Southwark, south London.
Neil Coyle, the MP for the area, labelled Rees-Mogg “Scrooge” – accusing him of a “lack of shame” after his comments.
“Charles Dickens used his memories of living in Southwark as inspiration for ‘A Christmas Carol’, which I’d recommend you read in order to observe the striking resemblance you bear to Scrooge before he amended his ways,” Coyle wrote.
“You could familiarise yourself with the conditions your choices have imposed on constituencies and communities like mine in the last decade and help prevent the ghastly spectacle of suggesting those who help children in need ‘should be ashamed’ in the run up to Christmas.”
He added: “The only people who should be ashamed are those who impose the poverty Unicef are attempting to relieve.”
Another Labour MP, Zarah Sultana – whose question prompted Rees-Mogg’s comments in the House on Thursday – tweeted a picture of the Dickensian classic, which she said she was giving to the Commons Leader for Christmas.
“It seems this wasn’t on Eton’s reading list,” Sultana wrote. “Merry Christmas.”
Related: Jacob Rees-Mogg says Unicef should be ‘ashamed’ for feeding hungry British kids
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .