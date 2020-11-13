Scotland ended a 22-year wait to qualify for a major men’s football tournament on Thursday night, beating Serbia on penalties to take their spot in next summer’s European Championship.

If social media is anything to go by, the team celebrated long into the night – blasting out Baccara’s disco classic ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ and Neil Diamond staple ‘Sweet Caroline’ and painting their coronavirus-secure Belgrade bubble tartan.

Not one to miss an opportunity to wave the saltire and celebrate a Scottish success story, Nicola Sturgeon – the first minister – quickly joined in the party on Twitter.

Having urged her followers to take some “deep breaths” as the game went to penalties, Sturgeon hailed Scotland’s landmark victory by posting a GIF of her celebrating the SNP’s unseating of Jo Swinson, the former Liberal Democrat leader, in last December’s general election.

While many – including Channel 4 broadcaster Jon Snow (“Such passion! One wishes one was Scottish!”) – were all in on Sturgeon’s passion, others were less enthused that the first minister had weaponised the defeat of another politician.

Back in December, Nigel Farage described Sturgeon’s response to Swinson’s loss as “graceless and nasty”, while Lib Dem MP Layla Moran said it was “so unacceptably ungracious”.

Here are some of the more sober, angry and salty reactions.

To celebrate a Scottish football success the First Minister posts a gif of herself celebrating Jo Swinson losing her seat in the 2019 election. What a very, very odd thing to do. https://t.co/7x4AJsBgsP — Duncan Hothersall🌹 (@dhothersall) November 12, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon using a clip of her celebrating a win over the Liberal Democrat’s to note Scotland’s footballing success simply shows what a one dimensional figure she really is. https://t.co/SdKqdC1XYJ — Andy Morrison (@AndyEMorrison) November 12, 2020

I’ve got skin in the game, I know.



But why use archive footage of yourself uproariously cheering the defeat and severed livelihood of a decent person?



Are spontaneous outbursts of joy really that rare?🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/tJtVCZPnN6 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶 (@agcolehamilton) November 12, 2020

Ugh. Replays her jubilation over the humiliation of a fellow woman politician. Cheap and nasty. No class whatsoever. https://t.co/er9hpV4Nwj — Peter A. Russell2291 (@Planet_Pedro) November 12, 2020

Had to make it about herself…. https://t.co/thP8Dw9oJP — Braden Davy (@BradenDavy) November 12, 2020

Lest we forget, Sturgeon was not the only prominent female politician celebrating Swinson’s defeat in December…

During the call for Hackney South and Shoreditch Diane Abbott hears from an aide that Jo Swinson has lost her seat, responds with an enthusiastic “get in” #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/P2Sv6B0ifv — Elizabeth Rushton (@emrshtn) December 13, 2019

