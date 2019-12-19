Nicola Sturgeon has insisted “democracy must and will prevail” as she confirmed she has now written to Boris Johnson formally requesting the power for Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum.

The SNP leader and Scottish First Minister said that following last week’s election victory in which her party took 47 of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, the case for another referendum is “unarguable”.

Speaking at Bute House, her official residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: “The alternative is a future that we have rejected being imposed upon us.

Nicola Sturgeon has written to the PM to request the right to hold a second independence referendum (PA)

“Scotland made it very clear last week it does not want a Tory Government led by Boris Johnson taking us out of the European Union.

“That is the future we face if we do not have the opportunity to consider the alternative of independence.”

The Prime Minister has repeatedly made clear his opposition to a second independence referendum.