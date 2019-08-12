Millions of 50p Brexit coins are expected to flood the tills to mark Britain’s departure from the European Union.

The chancellor, Sajid Javid, is said to be drawing up plans to get the coins minted ahead of the official exit day on October 31st.

Philip Hammond had planned a limited edition of about 10,000 commemorative coins to be sold to collectors for £10 each.

But Javid looks set to up the ante.

The coins would carry the words “Friendship with all nations” and be stamped with the departure date of 31 October 2019.

But satirical versions of the design have already been circulated online.

One that reads “Ideologists trashed my economy for no good reason and all I got was this shitty coin” has been making the rounds on social media, with the initial Brexit date crossed out.

Others have posted pictures of the 50p coin as a two pence piece to denote the falling value of the pound.

The Telegraph also pointed out that the coin would have to be signed off by a meeting of the Queen’s privy council of ministers, which is not due to meet again until October.