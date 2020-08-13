Nicola Sturgeon has been credited for giving a first class example of how to “hand an actual arse on a plate” after giving Ruth Davidson a dressing down during First Minister Questions yesterday.

The SNP leader questioned the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives on her loyalty to colleagues after Jackson Carlow quit the position- leading to accusations of a “carve up”.

Loyalty

In a brutal exchange, Ms Davidson asked: “The First Minister’s loyalty to a colleague may be commendable, but her real loyalty should be to the parents and pupils of Scotland.

“They deserve new leadership in education and John Swinney cannot deliver it, why won’t the First Minister see that?”

But Ms Sturgeon quipped back: “I’m not sure loyalty to colleagues is a strong suit for Ruth Davidson.”

“Ultimate accountability”

Ms Sturgeon, who admitted her mind was “not particularly on political matters” following the news of a fatal train crash near Stonehaven, said: “If Ruth Davidson wants to have this kind of exchange, she really should think about the position from which she seeks to do it.

“Just in a few months, I will submit – myself and my government – to the verdict of the Scottish people in an election.

“That is the ultimate accountability for our record and our leadership.

“And as we do that, Ruth Davidson will be pulling on her ermine and going to the unelected House of Lords.”

“Not coming from a position of strength”

Her quip brought further applause from her party colleagues before she added: “Can I gently suggest to Ruth Davidson that if it comes to holding to account and scrutinising politicians, she’s really not coming at this from a position of strength.

“It is not me that is running away from democratic responsibility.”

I have rarely seen a politician so brutally dismantled as Davidson was by Sturgeon here. The Tories would have been better off leaving Carlaw in place or keeping Davidson out of the Lords https://t.co/6l3Mu3zsI7 — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) August 12, 2020

