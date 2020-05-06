Rory Stewart is pulling out of the mayoral race after the election was delayed until next year.

The former MP quit the Conservative Party last year to run as an independent for Mayor.

He made a splash in the race after asking Londoners to invite him over for a sleepover so that he could get to know their concerns and their ideas.

Stewart also embarked on several trademark campaigning walks in a bid to get to know the capital and its residents.

I have decided that I will not be standing again for Mayor in the now delayed 2021 election. It has been a great privilege to work with so many amazing people with such passion and vision for London. Thank you very much again from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/pDve6kTcjq — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) May 6, 2020

Micro manifesto for London

In an interview with The London Economic last year, Stewart unveiled his micro manifesto for London which addressed the city’s problems as individual parts in a bid to avoid them getting bogged down in party political dog fights.

“The big issues are tackled like small issues – with relentless focus and practicality”, he said.

It was important, in his words, not to get paralysed by the kind of conversations that the left and the right want to have.

