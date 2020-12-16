A radical right-wing social media loudmouth once branded a “repulsive racist” by Piers Morgan prompted a Twitter storm following comments on mask wearing in public.
Paul Joseph Watson, who described himself as a “younger, more handsome and more intelligent” version of Morgan during a heated exchange earlier this year, hit out at men for wearing face coverings, saying it is an admission they are into ‘pegging’.
The comments have provoked widespread backlash with former health minister Edwina Currie even getting involved.
Idiot. Try it, you might enjoy it. https://t.co/sjjnAuYivN— Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) December 16, 2020
did anyone have former health minister edwina currie challenging right-wing conspiracy theorist paul joseph watson to try pegging on their 2020 bingo card? anyone? https://t.co/adUfR9yaVE— ryan john butcher (@ryanjohnbutcher) December 16, 2020
Others pointed out that the tweet might have said more about Watson than anybody else, particularly given how many attempts it took for him to get it up.
The updated one is too clunky— Zeke Gonzalez (@zekegonzalez22) December 16, 2020
Here’s the First Draft. Captured the stupidity of his statement better, imo pic.twitter.com/nzwgVsEIEc
It actually started worse and he revised to this pic.twitter.com/9lEXmGk0e7— Darktionary (@Darktionary) December 16, 2020
