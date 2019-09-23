A right-wing political commentator has been criticised after he compared Greta Thunberg to Nazi propaganda.

Dinesh D’Souza, a Fox News contributor who has a track record of climate change denialism, posted an image on Sunday of Greta wearing her trademark pigtails alongside a Nazi-era poster featuring a young girl, with similar features and hair.

He said:

“Children – notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks – were often used in Nazi propaganda.

“An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today’s progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s.”

But the tweet has attracted sharp criticism from across the political spectrum.

Alex Peter said “imagine comparing a young girl who inspired millions of people to stand up for climate justice to a Nazi because she has blonde hair.”

While others have called for the comment to be reported as hate speech.

D’Souza made headlines last year when he received a full pardon from President Donald Trump after being found guilty of violating federal campaign finance laws.

He was sentenced to five years of probation after admitted giving an illegal $20,000 (£15,000) campaign contribution to a New York politician.

