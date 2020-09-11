Brexiteers were out in force on social media today after the UK secured its first meaningful trade deal outside of the European Union.

The agreement with Japan is expected to boost trade by an estimated £15 billion – sending the hashtag #Remoaners into the trending bar on Twitter.

One person said “their world is falling down around them” as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by Ms Truss and Japan’s foreign minister Mot,egi Toshimitsu, in a video call on Friday morning.

Another said “suck it up remoaners who said it couldn’t be done” as news of the deal filtered through.

The UK agrees Trade Deal with Japan.

EU-Japan trade deal

But a historic deal struck between the EU and Japan last year seemed to have escaped the memory of most on social media.

The pact, which took years to agree, became the “world’s biggest trade deal” when it was signed in February 2019.

It scrapped duties on 97 per cent and 99 per cent of Japanese and European imports respectively.

A progressive reduction of nearly €1 billion on dairy and other food products, as well as nearly 40 per cent on beef, up to 30 per cent on chocolate, 15 per cent on wine and up to 40 per cent on cheese – looked likely to boost exports and create jobs.

The deal also provides better access for services firms, allowing them to bid for more public contracts.

European service exports to Japan are currently worth €28 billion a year. The EU says firms selling business, financial, telecoms, transport and distribution services stood to benefit most.

