“Not only can Britain leave the European Union and have access to the single market, we’d actually get a better deal”. That was The Telegraph headline Vote Leave endorsed just ten days before the referendum in 2016.
It would, as it panned out, join a long list of Brexit myths that were touted by the mainstream media in the run up to the crucial vote that narrowly went the way of the campaign backed by the now Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Now, as the blame game so predictably starts and Remainers are put in the spotlight, the PM faces an uphill battle to get his own “oven ready” deal over the line in time for it to be ratified before the New Year.
They’ll say it is not their fault, but as James O’Brien pointed out on Twitter, thankfully we kept the receipts. Here’s a pick of them.
The blame game is already & predictably ridiculous. Good job we kept the receipts… pic.twitter.com/hoIQ2NsiVi— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 5, 2020
“Easiest deal in history”
Liam Fox, reminded of "easiest deal in history" comment.
His response? 👀 “I said it should be, not it would be.”
Nakedly gaslighting an entire country. ~AA pic.twitter.com/H6VEkd2Lgm
“No forms, no checks, no barriers”
A short reminder on just some of the Brexit lies fed to us.— Linda🏴 #3.5% 🇪🇺 #ProEU #NotMyBrexit (@lindaarella) June 6, 2020
Feel free to add your own.
"There will be no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.” – Johnson
“If we vote to leave then the union will be stronger” – Gove
“If we vote to leave then I think the union will be stronger.'” – Michael Gove, May 2016. So…whose wants to tell him? #BrexitChaos https://t.co/lbLpcQ3SEk— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 15, 2019
BREAKING: 56% of Scots back independence, new Ipsos MORI/STV poll finds 🏴https://t.co/MXNXHiAeVL— The National (@ScotNational) December 2, 2020
Knocking down Chancellor Merkel’s door
“Within minutes of a vote for Brexit the CEO’s of Mercedes, BMW, VW and Audi will be knocking down Chancellor Merkel’s door demanding that there be no barriers to German access to the British market” – David Davis, 2016. https://t.co/aPOPbdbMov— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 17, 2018
"Within minutes of a vote for Brexit the CEO's of Mercedes, BMW, VW and Audi will be knocking down Chancellor Merkel's door demanding that there be no barriers to German access to the British market" – David Davis, 2016.
Oven ready deal
Oven Ready Deal https://t.co/1gsDrP0KuN— Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) December 4, 2020
