The Beano comic has sent arch-Brexiteer Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg a “cease and desist” letter instructing him to stop impersonating one of its characters.

They believe he is copying Dennis the Menace’s next-door neighbour Walter The Softy.

Dear Sir,” writes Mike Sterling, Head of Beano Studios Scotland. “It has been brought to our attention that you have been infringing the intellectual property right of one of our cartoon characters and masquerading as Walter Brown.

“It is evident that there are numerous instances whereby you have adopted trademarked imagery and brand essences of the character to the benefit of enhancing your career and popularity. This constitutes a clear infringement of our copyright.”

A seven-point list details the striking similarities between the two characters, including “snootiness”, “hair parting and style”, and “the character’s insistence to remind others of his father’s successful career”.



It’s come to our readers attention that @Jacob_Rees_Mogg has been masquerading as Beano character Walter Brown. A clear breach of our copyright. pic.twitter.com/voWQZ5VkPS — Beano (@BeanoOfficial) April 4, 2018

In other Rees-Mogg news, he has been branded “absolutely disgusting” after likening a Dr David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist warning of deaths after a no-deal Brexit to disgraced anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield.

Rees-Mogg angered MPs when he attacked Dr David Nicholl.

“I’m afraid it seems to me that Dr David Nicholl is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield,” Mr Rees-Mogg claimed.

“What he had to say, I will repeat it, is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield in threatening that people will die because we leave the European Union. What level of irresponsibility was that?”

Sarah Wollaston, former Tory, now Liberal Democrat, MP said Mr Rees-Mogg would be sued if he had made the attack outside the House of Commons.

She Tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting for @Jacob_Rees_Mogg to slander such a highly respected NHS consultant and whistleblower as @djnicholl from behind the cowardly screen of parliamentary privilege.”