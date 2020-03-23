A video of Tory MPs cheering after blocking Jeremy Corbyn’s bid to give a proper pay rise for nurses has been doing the rounds on social media as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

NHS workers across the country have been working against the tide in order to contain the virus, which has so far claimed 14,706 lives globally.

Two staff members were in critical condition this weekend after contracting it from infected patients.

It comes as a group of almost 4,000 NHS workers launched a desperate plea to Boris Johnson to ensure they have adequate protective equipment to deal with the escalating issue.

Public sector pay rises

Although many people have been complimentary of the government’s response so far, a video has been circulating social media reminding people of the moment all but one Tory MP blocked Labour’s attempt to scrap the 1 per cent cap on public sector pay rises and better fund the emergency services in an amendment to the Queen’s Speech.

They won by a majority of 14 thanks to the help of the DUP , accusing Jeremy Corbyn’s party of playing politics and “milking the NHS for votes”.

Victorious Tories cheered as the 323-309 result came in – leading to attacks on their tone.

Watch the video in full below:

