Boris Johnson has set out a £16.5 billion increase in defence spending over four years as he said the UK faces a “perilous” period for global security.

The plans include the creation of an agency dedicated to artificial intelligence, and a “space command” capable of launching the UK’s first rocket by 2022.

Measures set out by the Prime Minister, who addressed MPs remotely as he continues his period of coronavirus self-isolation, include:

– Restoring the UK’s position as the “foremost naval power in Europe”, including the deployment of aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and East Asia next year.

– Reshaping the Army for an age of “networked warfare” and strengthening the capabilities of special forces.

– A £1.5 billion investment in military research and development.

– A new fighter system for the RAF, using artificial intelligence and drone technology to “defeat any adversary in air-to-air combat”.

Mr Johnson said the increase in defence spending is necessary to ensure the UK’s place on the global stage.

“Extending British influence requires a once-in-a-generation modernisation of our Armed Forces and now is the right time to press ahead,” he said.

Reactions

At a time when National debt levels might reach 105% of GDP as a result of Government spending to support the UK through the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Treasury’s senior civil servant, many were left wondering if this was money well spent.

1.

2.

Can he explain what the major threats coming by sea are this century? Just asking. I assume this is a well thought-out holistic defence strategy rather than, say, an idea Mail readers might like because of the lyrics of Rule Britannia. — Chris Middleton (@strategistmag) November 19, 2020

3.

Shall we feed the kids first or……. — Ricky Mann (@RickyMann4) November 19, 2020

4.

Boris wants the Opium War 2.0 — Chris M. (@chrismorgan789) November 19, 2020

5.

Just a few weeks ago we had no money to feed hungry kids during the school holidays. Today we have money for a new “space command”



Welcome to Boris Johnson’s “golden age” https://t.co/AaMMliyNCM — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 19, 2020

6.

We can’t feed hungry children, we can’t support self-employed people through a global pandemic, we can’t afford to pay nurses properly, but we can afford a ‘Space Command’.



What the fuck is wrong with this country? — Mark Tucker (@turnipdodger) November 19, 2020

7.

If having a military Space Command that can fire rockets from orbit doesn't fix child poverty and reverse global warming, I don't know what will.



Boris Johnson agrees £16bn rise in defence spending https://t.co/bdh3BPTw0h — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 19, 2020

8.

Track and trace worked so well, setting up a space command is clearly the next logical step https://t.co/QzQCn62xgi — Molly Uz🏳️‍🌈👩‍⚕️ (@StudentDoctorB2) November 18, 2020

9.

Thames Estuary Airport

Garden Bridge

Water Cannon

Foreign Office

Irish Sea Bridge

Covid Response

Brexit



Space Command https://t.co/OFZUyZNEzY — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 19, 2020

10.

Maybe instead of billions on Space Command, we could spend a grand on a decent MacBook and mic because why does our PM always look like he's in a 1990s hostage video? pic.twitter.com/6qZTn15ZJa — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 19, 2020

11.

Space Command…to obscurity and beyond pic.twitter.com/c3fS0rENPd — Arenig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@Arenig12) November 19, 2020

Related: GMB: Why is the Govt spending £16.5bn on the military when it struggled to feed hungry kids?