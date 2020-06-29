For reasons we will never know, or understand, Tory Mark Francois , a prominent Brexiteer, has sent a letter to Michel Barnier.

A Letter from Mark Francois, Chairman of the ERG to Michel Barnier. pic.twitter.com/uHjyJ57ERZ — Andrea Jenkyns MP #StayAlertSaveLives (@andreajenkyns) June 29, 2020

One of the stand out lines in his letter is “it is possible you may have heard of us” and I bet most of the people in the EU wish they never had. It seems a fairly pointless letter which is likely to wind up Remainers rather than change the decisions making in brussels.

Francois says the UK has no intention of accepting EU proposals on fisheries policy, or the level playing field.

“I refer you to the Concervative Party’s 2019 Manifesto – which I and all my colleagues stood on late last year – which made clear to the British people that we would have ‘a new relationship based on free trade and friendly cooperation, not on the EU’s Treaties or EU laws’,” he wrote.

“In the spirit of honesty between friends,” he added, “there can be no way that the European Court of Justice can be allowed to have any role in the UK’s national life after the end of this year.”

Brexit negotiator

His letter comes as Boris Johnson faces criticism after appointing his top Brexit negotiator as the new national security adviser.

Downing Street defended the appointment of Boris Johnson’ chief EU negotiator to the key post of national security adviser (NSA).

The Prime Minister faced criticism that unlike previous holders of the post, David Frost is a political adviser rather than a career civil servant, and lacks security experience.

He will replace Sir Mark Sedwill, who is also stepping down as Cabinet Secretary and head of the Civil Service, amid reports of clashes with Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The former cabinet secretary Lord O’Donnell warned that political appointees were more likely to be “yes-men” – telling ministers what they wanted to hear rather than “speaking truth to power”.

But Mark is backing Frost 100% but some people didn’t take to his letter…

Here are some of the best reactions.

1.

‘Mark Francois and Nadine Dorries American Vacation’, coming soon from Warner Bros. pic.twitter.com/2atIDGSpGz — Rojo's Rabona (@DMKStand) June 29, 2020

2.

Mark Francois has written a letter to Michel Barnier. Francois can write?🤔 pic.twitter.com/0WiFNqiiBb — The Ghost of Tom Paine (@EnPrimeurLefty) June 29, 2020

3.

That letter from Mark Francois to Barnier on the EU/UK future relationship talks. doesn't differ much from the govt's rhetoric. Perhaps the intention is more to wind up Remainers than to influence the negotiations. Barnier might raise an eyebrow an extra centimetre perhaps. — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) June 29, 2020

4.

All the Brexit talks were missing was a letter from Mark Francois to Michel Barnier.



Not any more… 🥁 https://t.co/m8B1x27bXG — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡, UK 🔜 EU (@uk_domain_names) June 29, 2020

5.

Mark Francois: I’ve a letter for you.



Michel Barnier: Why don't you drop it in my pigeonhole?



Francois: Where's that?



Barnier: Any bin. Any rubbish bin you see in, or indeed, out of Brussels.

Just pop all your thoughts in a rubbish bin, and they'll get to me.

Goodbye, Mark. pic.twitter.com/FJLhlNp17G — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) June 29, 2020

6.

Mark Francois' sole reason for existing is simply to provide inspiration and material for his Twitter parody account. https://t.co/JIHa2XrYwp — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 29, 2020

7.

1. "All we ever wanted is to live in a free country."



– We always did.



2. "Which elects its own Government / makes its own laws."



– We always did.



3. "And lives under them in peace."



– We always did.



Mark Francois talking his usual shite here.#Brexit #BrexitShambles pic.twitter.com/HrJ5q8BoHa — wayne (@MrGrumpyPantz) June 29, 2020

8.

A missive from a free county delivered by Spitfire earlier today; and if I may be so modest, I suspect this is the last we will be hearing about Brexit. https://t.co/2hHaCRwcMz — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) June 29, 2020

9.

Dear God.



Mark Francois still think that 1 country is equal to 27 as a group. https://t.co/5BHmecf6tc — EniLorac 🇪🇺 (@PointlessBrexit) June 29, 2020

10.

I’ve never felt sorry for Barnier until now when I thought of him having to wade through the thoughts of Mark Francois. — Lee Anders (@LeeAnders_) June 29, 2020

Related – No 10 defends choice of political adviser for key national security role