Social media was abuzz with reaction today after it was revealed UK nationals could face hours of delays at European airports and Eurostar terminals from the end of the year.

Boris Johnson made an 11th-hour attempt for continued use of the automatic e-gates that see EU nationals get fast-tracked through EU terminals, rather than having to queue up with the rest of the world after the end of the transition period.

Studies suggest the loss of access to automatic gates and the need for extra passport checks could delay Britons by an extra hour as they move through some European airports.

The issue has been raised in the ongoing trade and security negotiations, and the government has made contact with a number of member states in an attempt to retain access to the e-gates.

Earlier this year officials at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport warned that people travelling from the UK could expect delays upon arriving in the country after Britain’s exit from the EU.

Analysis by the Dutch government has suggested it could take between an extra 50 minutes to an hour for passengers on busy flights to get through the system due to additional document checks, leading to one Brexiteer saying “this isn’t the Brexit I voted for”.

The reaction to the latest announcement on social media has also been quite explosive so far. We’ve summed up the best:

It’s as if they want the benefits of the club without paying the membership fees? Sorry lads, that’s what taking back control looks like post #Brexit https://t.co/LWBNse0GlF — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) October 23, 2020

Gym to ban non-members from using gym equipment… https://t.co/6NNcah46tU — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 24, 2020

This is the least of the inconveniences that the harm of Brexit will cause. Pathetic that the Brexiters are only now waking up to this – freer movement!

"UK presses for use of faster passport gates at EU airports post-Brexit" | Brexit | The Guardian https://t.co/X7uTxpScsh — A C Grayling #FBPE 3.5% #Reform #Rejoin🐟 (@acgrayling) October 24, 2020

We can hardly expect to be outside the EU and outside the EEA AND still use the EU passport gates, can we?



And "Canada" wouldn't either.



Proof, were it needed that the UK is still attempting to use the facilities of the gym as an ex-member. — Lolita Westinghouse (@lolwestinghouse) October 23, 2020

