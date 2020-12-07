Despite accounting for just 0.1 per cent of the UK economy, Brexit talks have ultimately come down to disagreements over fishing rights as negotiations go into the 11th hour.
Reports last night that there had been a breakthrough on fishing were rubbished this morning by Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, who told RTE news:
“Having heard from Michel Barnier this morning, really the news is very downbeat. I would say he is very gloomy, and obviously very cautious about the ability to make progress today.
“There was news last night on some media sources that there was a breakthrough on fishing. That is absolutely not the case from what we’re hearing this morning.”
ITV’s Robert Peston seemed to agree on that front, stoking a viral social media reaction. We’ve picked out some of the best responses below:
when you've been waiting 15 minutes in the chippy https://t.co/WPDDMQrxKW— Daniel Howdon (@danielhowdon) December 6, 2020
Now listen up motherfuckers and believe me when I say we got this, this is going to be the easiest deal in history, the EU are actually going to beg because we hold all those sweet sweet cards— James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 7, 2020
[four years later]
There has been no progress on fish
About a year after the Brexit vote, I suggested that its biggest fans would eventually be reduced to shouting 'Fish!' out of their bedroom windows. Do I win £5?— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) December 7, 2020
Quite apart from the usual fish whispering, this gets basic facts wrong: the govt chose to wait nine months to send the Article 50 notice, which then provides for two years to leave. None of that two year nine month period was "done by Remain". https://t.co/siv4B6yFsL— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) December 7, 2020
