Rapturous crowds gathered to meet Jeremy Corbyn at a special episode of BBC’s Question Time in Sheffield.

A video posted by Labour candidate Jon Trickett showed hundreds of people outside of the television studios.

The crowds chanted “oh Jeremy Corbyn” as leaders from the four main parties prepared to field questions ahead of the general election.

The crowd in Sheffield right now outside the bbc leaders debate waiting for Jeremy to arrive pic.twitter.com/sSQOkiuRNq — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) November 22, 2019

Clarified Brexit stance

The Labour leader gave a Question Time exclusive by clearing his stance on Brexit.

He pledged to adopt a “neutral stance” in another EU referendum under Labour after the party had negotiated a better deal and put it back to the people.

“My role and the role of our government will be to ensure that that referendum is held in a fair atmosphere and we will abide by the result of it,” Corbyn said.

“And I will adopt, as prime minister, if I am at the time, a neutral stance so that I can credibly carry out the results of that to bring communities and country together rather than continuing an endless debate about the EU and Brexit.”

Coalition

Nicola Sturgeon also raised the chances of a post-election agreement with Labour.

The SNP leader said she would never put a Conservative prime minister into power – saying she could “not in good conscience” ever put Boris Johnson into Number 10.

Audience members whooped in support at Ms Sturgeon’s stance, and she suggested she would support a Labour minority government if certain conditions were met.

