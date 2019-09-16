A “bold and uncompromising” portrait of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, created by a renowned illustrator, adorns the front cover of the latest edition of The Big Issue magazine.

The magazine said the portrait, by Ralph Steadman, articulates the cry of the nation for the Prime Minister and other politicians to listen to the concerns of the public.

The art work on the front cover by the Welsh illustrator, known for his political and social caricatures, has been printed onto t-shirts, alongside additional designs depicting homelessness.

The artwork adorns the front cover of the latest edition of the magazine (The Big Issue)

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “For almost two generations, Ralph Steadman has been an agent provocateur of political satire.

“With a few flicks of his sharpened pen he can create an image that sums up the state we’re in. Since the days of Nixon, through to now, he’s been an uncompromising voice, and we’re over the moon that in this febrile, politically explosive time he has delivered another stinging comment exclusively to The Big Issue.”

Ralph Steadman said: “There are so many different people trying to help the homeless, but as they help those homeless, more and more homeless come along.”

The Big Issue is sold every week from Monday by vendors to help lift themselves out of poverty.