A single penned in support of suspended ex-Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn has reached number one on iTunes’ Hip-Hop/Rap chart in the UK.

The song, ‘Letter to Corbyn’ by rapper Craft-D, was written in response to the Islington North MP’s suspension last month.

Corbyn was suspended following a long-awaited review, published last month by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, identified “serious failings in the Labour Party leadership in addressing antisemitism and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints.”

Labour was found to have made three breaches of the Equality Act (2010), relating to political interference in antisemitism complaints, failure to provide sufficient training to those handling those complaints and harassment.

The investigation, the EHRC said, “points to a culture within the Party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent antisemitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.”

It found concrete evidence of political interference in the complaints process, citing 23 instances of inappropriate involvement by the Leader of the Opposition’s Office (LOTO) and others.

But in a statement posted on his Facebook page, Corbyn said that reform of the Party’s complaints process was “stalled by an obstructive party bureaucracy” and that the system was “not fit for purpose” when he became leader in 2015.

“The scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media,” he added. “That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated.”

Watch the single here.

This is a letter to Jeremy Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/cBsJjGPBgh — Craft-D #LetterToCorbyn OUT NOW (@Craft_D) October 30, 2020

