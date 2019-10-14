Priti Patel has been slammed for smirking as Andrew Marr read a list of companies which have raised concerns about a no-deal Brexit.

The Home Secretary appeared on the show to address fears of British industry groups who are at the “forefront” of the economy.

Representatives from the chemical, aerospace and food sectors, have raised concerns that a no-deal Brexit posed a “serious risk to manufacturing competitiveness”.

Fall on deaf ears

But their worries seem to fall on deaf ears when Marr put it to Patel.

Halfway through reading out a list of groups who have raised concerns in a letter to the government about a no-deal Brexit, Mr Marr said: “I can’t see why you are laughing.”

The Conservative minister did not respond to the comment and replied by saying the government has been making preparation to mitigate any potential negative impact of no-deal.

Marr went on to question whether a hit on economic growth to the tune of 6.7 per cent was something worth paying.

Ms Patel responded: “Well, I don’t accept that, and you know, I don’t know which data you’re quoting”, even though the figures were taken from the government’s own modelling.

Priti Patel smirking as Andrew Marr reads out a list of industries terrified by the government’s plan is Brexit in a nutshell. They don’t give a shit. #marr pic.twitter.com/QKpsIe0Bnb — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 13, 2019

Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals

A new report yesterday revealed that Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals would leave UK economy worse off than Theresa May’s deal.

The difference between May’s deal and Johnson’s proposals arise from the UK having no customs union with the EU, no level playing field arrangements and a limited (or quite possibly no) free trade agreement.

The impact of Mr Johnson’s proposals on UK GDP per capita ten years after Brexit could be between -2.3 per cent and -7 per cent, compared to remaining in the EU.

This compares to May’s deal, between -1.9 per cent and -5.5 per cent, and an exit on WTO terms, between -3.5 per cent and ‑8.7 per cent.

The ranges reflect uncertainty regarding migration policy and the impact on productivity.

Under Johnson’s proposals, the best-case scenario would result in a £16 billion hit to public finances per year, based on current GDP, and a £49 billion hit in the worst-case scenario.