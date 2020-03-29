Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has won plaudits for providing some much-needed perspective on the global economic meltdown.

Unveiling a raft of support for businesses, he said:

“We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life”.

Coronavirus Alleviation Programme

Along with economic measures the Finance Minister has also been directed to prepare for a Coronavirus Alleviation Programme to address the disruption in economic activities, the hardship to people and to rescue and revitalise industries.

This includes a pledge of ¢1 billion to households and businesses, particularly small and medium scale enterprises.

“We will protect people’s lives, then their livelihoods”

However, the President said what his government cannot do, is to resuscitate dead people hence urged all Ghanaians to abide by the measures put in place by health authorities and government to stop the spread of the disease.

“What we do not know how to do is to bring people back to life. We will, therefore, protect people’s lives, then their livelihoods,” he assured.

Related: What’s essential? In France, pastry and wine – in the US, guns and golf