Ex-England goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, took to Twitter to defend Boris Johnson’s right to a holiday after his whereabouts were uncovered by the Daily Mail. He has now cut his holiday short, and is heading back to Westminster.

A Government source confirmed that the Prime Minister has returned from Scotland. Pictures published in the Daily Mail on Friday showed a canvas bell tent erected near the cottage, which was said to boast “spectacular views” towards the islands of Raasay, Rona and Skye.

However, the owner of the field where the tent appeared to be erected told the MailOnline Mr Johnson had not asked for permission to use his land. Sheep farmer Kenny Cameron also claimed the Prime Minister climbed over a fence, using chairs from the cottage, rather than a gate.

In defence of the PM Shilton Tweeted: “Boris has fought more battles over the last 18 months than any other Prime Minister l can remember as well as nearly losing his life to COVID-19 l think he deserves a break with his wife and newborn I can’t believe some critics think he should be back at his desk!”

While some may agree that everyone needs a break, others were scathing at Shilton’s comment.

One thread was particularly heartfelt.

1/9



My brother-in-law spent just over two weeks in hospital, including four days having being intubated. His mother died and his sister came close to death. https://t.co/5qMf3AFh6y — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

2/9



He lost his job, soon after his discharge from hopsital and now delivers parcels, in an almost futile attempt to keep a roof over his family's heads (including his ten month old baby). — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

3/9



He wasn't eligible for any assitance from the government, so is now in unimaginble debt.



He still feels the effects of the disease; everyday is a struggle just to move. But, he keeps on working, mostly for his pride and sanity, as much as for the security of his loved ones. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

4/9



So, for you, who used to be one of the nation's most revered sports persons, to patronisingly suggest that we cut Boris Johnson some slack, is a massive insult. Johnson has the help of nannies, a chef, a butler and countless domestic staff at Number Ten. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

5/9



He is a multi-millionaire and will NEVER experience financial hardship. The decisions he has made during this crisis has ushered in the deaths of over sixty thousand people. Most of whom were in the care homes he swore to protect. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

6/9



He has mired himself in scandal, lies and corruption (not to mention racism, misogyny and homophobia) throughout his political life and now has the audacity to drive us headlong into the brick wall of a distastrous no-deal Brexit. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

7/9



He refuses to commit to an independent inquiry into the Russian government's involvement into our democracy and is now linked to the crimes for which Steve Bannon has been indicted. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

8/9



And for you to say that "he has fought more battles over the last eighteen months than any other Prime Minister," indicates that your blinkered assessment of history is not just flawed, but hugely biased. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

9/9



Those words ring a very loud bell from across the Atlantic.



I think you owe tens of thosusands of bereaved families an aopolgy. — Simon Kelly (@SimonKelly14) August 21, 2020

Other comments were more tongue in cheek.

1.

Every time Peter Shilton tweets about politics I love Diego Maradona even more. — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) August 21, 2020

2.

He's had more holidays than Judith Chalmers this year — BillyMcD1🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@BillyMcD1) August 21, 2020

3.

Before becoming a minicab driver I taught UK political history to Peter Shilton. pic.twitter.com/n8jTj0ctXo — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) August 21, 2020

4.

Mr Shilton was a fantastic keeper, but even he must know Johnson is beyond saving — ian fitzgerald (@ianfitzgerald10) August 21, 2020

5.

Is the peerage in the post Peter .. nudge nudge wink wink pic.twitter.com/shCiWAU8M9 — SUSAN SIMPSON #NeverTrustaTory (@smartysue) August 21, 2020

