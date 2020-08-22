Ex-England goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, took to Twitter to defend Boris Johnson’s right to a holiday after his whereabouts were uncovered by the Daily Mail. He has now cut his holiday short, and is heading back to Westminster.
A Government source confirmed that the Prime Minister has returned from Scotland. Pictures published in the Daily Mail on Friday showed a canvas bell tent erected near the cottage, which was said to boast “spectacular views” towards the islands of Raasay, Rona and Skye.
However, the owner of the field where the tent appeared to be erected told the MailOnline Mr Johnson had not asked for permission to use his land. Sheep farmer Kenny Cameron also claimed the Prime Minister climbed over a fence, using chairs from the cottage, rather than a gate.
In defence of the PM Shilton Tweeted: “Boris has fought more battles over the last 18 months than any other Prime Minister l can remember as well as nearly losing his life to COVID-19 l think he deserves a break with his wife and newborn I can’t believe some critics think he should be back at his desk!”
While some may agree that everyone needs a break, others were scathing at Shilton’s comment.
One thread was particularly heartfelt.
Other comments were more tongue in cheek.
